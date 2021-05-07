Woman killed at motel near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the Strip on Friday afternoon.

Police were called at 2:40 p.m. a motel on the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Koval Lane, after a report of an injured woman, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers believe the suspect is still at the scene, and Metro said it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.