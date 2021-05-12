Woman killed at motel near Las Vegas Strip identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed Friday following a domestic disturbance at a motel near the Strip.

Police investigate the scene of a homicide at the Motel 6 near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

She was 36-year-old Milisa Johnson, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide due to sharp force injuries.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 2:40 p.m. Friday reporting a “disturbance” between a man and a woman at a Motel 6, 195 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. When police arrived, officers found an unresponsive woman with a stab wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, in the motel’s second-floor open air walkway, the coroner’s office said.

Police later arrested Evanda Jones, 43, on a murder charge. Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, where he remained Wednesday without bail, court records show.

Investigators believe the man stabbed the woman during the dispute, and the woman fell over in the stairwell of the motel before she died, police said.

Further information about Jones’ arrest was not available Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.