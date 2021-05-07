Woman killed at motel near Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide around the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Koval Lane in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate the scene of a homicide at the Motel 6 near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the Strip on Friday afternoon.

Police were called at 2:40 p.m. a Motel 6, 195 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane, after a report of an injured woman, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers believe the suspect is still at the scene, and Metro said it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

