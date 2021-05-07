85°F
Homicides

Woman killed at motel near Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2021 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2021 - 7:15 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide around the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Kov ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide around the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Koval Lane in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the Strip on Friday afternoon.

Police were called at 2:40 p.m. a Motel 6, 195 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane, after a report of an injured woman, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers believe the suspect is still at the scene, and Metro said it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

