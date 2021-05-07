Woman killed at motel near Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the Strip on Friday afternoon.
Police were called at 2:40 p.m. a Motel 6, 195 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane, after a report of an injured woman, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Woman killed at motel near Las Vegas Strip https://t.co/lL61vaG6to
— Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) May 8, 2021
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers believe the suspect is still at the scene, and Metro said it is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.