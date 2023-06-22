93°F
Homicides

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend had protective order against him, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 11:21 am
 
Updated June 22, 2023 - 1:57 pm
Israel Zamora (Metropolitan Police Department)
A 19-year-old woman who police said was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend this month had been granted a temporary protective order against him days before the fatal shooting, according to an arrest warrant.

Israel Zamora, 23, turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center on June 16, two weeks after he allegedly shot and killed Adamari Ramirez, his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Relatives told police that Ramirez had arrived at her apartment on the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard just before 1:15 a.m. on June 3 when Zamora approached her in the parking lot and shot her before leaving the scene, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Ramirez’s relatives told police the two had dated for about two years and had a 5-month-old child together.

On May 30, police were called to a reported family disturbance at the apartment, and Ramirez told officer that Zamora held her down, bit her forehead and took her phone so she could not call police, according to the arrest warrant. Zamora was not arrested because he was not at the apartment when police arrived, but a judge later granted a temporary protective order against Zamora.

The protective order had not been served at the time of the shooting, according to the arrest warrant.

Relatives told police that Zamora and Ramirez had been involved in “numerous domestic violence incidents,” and that Zamora had threatened to shoot Ramirez multiple times.

Zamora remained in custody on Thursday without bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

