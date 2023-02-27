56°F
Homicides

Woman killed in central Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 11:27 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A woman was fatally shot at an apartment complex just north of UNLV.

Officers found the woman dead around 10:15 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near South University Center Drive, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the woman as of Monday morning.

Further information on what led to the killing was not immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

