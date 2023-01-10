54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Woman killed in downtown Las Vegas apartment identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 9:48 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally shot inside her home.

Ashleigh Figearo, 27, of Las Vegas, died Sunday in her kitchen.

Las Vegas police found the woman at 5:35 p.m. on the 200 block of North 17th Street, near Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway.

The suspected shooter ran off before officers arrived, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, police said.

The coroner’s office had not ruled on her cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
4
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
5
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found shot dead in downtown home
By / RJ

Police said they believe someone shot and killed a woman in her downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

More stories for you
First killing of 2023 reported in west Las Vegas
First killing of 2023 reported in west Las Vegas
Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying
Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying
70-year-old man jailed in fatal hit-and-run crash
70-year-old man jailed in fatal hit-and-run crash
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Homicide numbers down since 2021, but fights continue to be deadly
Homicide numbers down since 2021, but fights continue to be deadly
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show