Woman killed in east Las Vegas shooting

The unidentified woman was shot in the 4200 block of Cicada Way, near Viking Road and Chutney Street, according to police.

A woman died after a shooting in east Las Vegas on Tuesday.

At around 8:45 a.m., a woman was shot in the 4200 block of Cicada Way, near Viking Road and Chutney Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. She died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The woman was sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV parked on the street when the driver got into a confrontation with a group of men. As the SUV drove away, a man fired into the vehicle and hit the woman, police said.

The woman has not been identified.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

