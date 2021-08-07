Woman killed in her east Las Vegas apartment, shooter on run

A woman was fatally shot Friday night in east Las Vegas by a man with a rifle.

Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide in the 3600 block of East Owens Avenue near Pecos Road on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were called around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Summerhill Apartments, 3630 E. Owens Ave., and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Investigators believe the woman was in her apartment with at least five other people when a man inside shot her with a “high-powered rifle,” Spencer said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

Several of the people inside the apartment, including the shooting suspect, ran off before police arrived, Spencer said.

Detectives were speaking to witnesses Friday night and searching for any video evidence from the apartment complex.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

