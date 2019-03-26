Woman killed in Las Vegas apparent murder-suicide identified

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 18-year-old killed in a murder-suicide Sunday night has been identified as a Henderson woman.

Christina Gallina was found dead inside of a vehicle about 11:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Alderbrook Court, near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday.

Las Vegas police have accused her boyfriend, whom they identified as 25-year-old Treasure Munhenga, of shooting her before turning the gun on himself. The coroner had not confirmed his identity as of Tuesday.

Neighbors found the two suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle with the engine still running Sunday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

About 10:45 p.m., neighbors hosting a nearby barbecue thought they heard fireworks. About 30 minutes later as guests were getting ready to leave, they noticed the vehicle and that its occupants had been shot, police said.

Gallina died at the scene, and Munhenga died at University Medical Center.

The shooting marked the 30th homicide investigation in Clark County this year, and the 20th for Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Their deaths followed another murder-suicide inside a vehicle last week. A driver heading north on Eastern Avenue between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue dialed 911 about 2:40 a.m. March 20 after watching a southbound car hit a curb and drive across all of the lanes, eventually coming to a stop in the northbound lanes, police said.

Inside the car, Sonya White, 23, and Shiloh Jeremiah Delph, 22, were found dead of gunshot wounds. Police believe Delph shot White before turning the gun on himself.

