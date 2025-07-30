105°F
Homicides

Woman killed in Las Vegas murder-suicide identified by coroner

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2025 - 5:25 pm
 

A Las Vegas woman who was killed earlier this month in a murder-suicide was identified Tuesday by authorities.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified Carmen Jackson, 26, as the woman shot and killed by her boyfriend Romeo Bobo-Pyles on July 20. Jackson died from a gunshot wound to the torso and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near East Russell Road, at about 12:30 a.m. on July 20 to reports of a shooting. Bobo-Pyles shot Jackson during an argument before shooting himself, Metro said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Bobo-Pyles was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The coroner’s office had ruled that Bobo-Pyles died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Las Vegas Justice Court civil records show Jackson and Bobo-Pyles were ordered to be evicted from their Siegel Suites residence in October 2024. A summery eviction case against Bobo-Pyles brought forward by Siena Suites in June remained open, court records show.

Additional information was not immediately available.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

