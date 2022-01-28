Woman killed in mobile home fire identified as 39-year-old resident

A woman killed in what Las Vegas police said was an intentionally set mobile home fire Wednesday has been identified as Janae Kachelmeyer, 39, of Las Vegas.

Janae Kachelmeyer. (Courtesy Robbynne Smith)

The Clark County coroner’s office said Kachelmeyer’s cause and manner of death are under investigation, although police said she suffered burns to nearly 100 percent of her body in the 4:10 p.m. fire at Echo Park, 1322 S. Mojave Road.

Kachelmeyer died at University Medical Center some seven hours after the fire. Before her death, a friend, Robbynne Smith, organized a fundraiser for Kachelmeyer on GoFundMe, describing the fire victim as “a beautiful woman who already in life has been through so many obstacles.”

After Kachelmeyer’s death, Smith wrote that her friend will be forever missed.

“Janae was a beautiful loving person and friend,” Smith said. “I personally say she will be terribly missed but never forgotten.”

Police said Kachelmeyer was victimized in an arson fire that unfolded as a group of people were arguing inside the mobile home. Police said Tiffany Willis, 37, of Las Vegas, confessed to starting the blaze by lighting a mattress on fire. Willis is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, first-degree arson and attempted murder.

