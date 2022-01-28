Woman killed in mobile home fire remembered as ‘beautiful person’

A woman killed in what Las Vegas police said was an intentionally set mobile home fire Wednesday has been identified as Janae Kachelmeyer, 39, of Las Vegas.

Janae Kachelmeyer. (Courtesy Robbynne Smith)

A woman killed in what Las Vegas police said was an intentionally set mobile home fire Wednesday was described by her close friend Friday morning as “a beautiful person.”

The Clark County coroner’s office said Janae Kachelmeyer, 39, of Las Vegas, suffered fatal injuries in the 4:10 p.m. fire at Echo Park, 1322 S. Mojave Road.

“A very cheerful person,” her friend, Robbynne Smith, said Friday in a phone interview. “She didn’t communicate real well with people because she was deaf and couldn’t articulate words.”

Police said Kachelmeyer was victimized in an arson fire that unfolded as a group of people were arguing inside the mobile home near East Charleston Boulevard. Police said Tiffany Willis, 37, of Las Vegas, confessed to starting the blaze by lighting a mattress on fire. Willis is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, first-degree arson and attempted murder.

Kachelmeyer suffered burns over nearly 100 percent of her body and died at University Medical Center some seven hours after the fire. Before her death, Smith organized a fundraiser for Kachelmeyer on GoFundMe, describing Kachelmeyer as “a beautiful woman who already in life has been through so many obstacles.”

After Kachelmeyer’s death, Smith wrote on the GoFundMe that her friend will be forever missed.

“Janae was a beautiful loving person and friend,” Smith said. “I personally say she will be terribly missed but never forgotten.”

In a phone interview, Smith said Kachelmeyer mostly communicated with others by writing out what she wanted to say. The Las Vegan said she’s shocked at the details of how her friend was killed.

“It’s just not right what happened,” Smith said. “Personally I think they need to let the punishment fit the crime. It’s so sad.”

