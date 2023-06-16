Woman killed in murder-suicide identified

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a Las Vegas woman killed in a murder-suicide.

Ariez Eldridge, 22, died Wednesday morning from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

The coroner’s office said she was found in the dining room of a home on the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North and died at University Medical Center.

Edlridge was shot by her boyfriend, according to North Las Vegas police. The man, 18-year-old Gregory Ford, died by suicide in the home.

Eldridge and Ford were the first of two murder-suicides reported this week. Less than 36 hours after the couple was pronounced dead, Las Vegas police said a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

Police said he held his ex-girlfriend, their 3-year-old and two other women hostage in his home before he killed ex-girlfriend and died by suicide. The child and the other women were not harmed.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the woman or her ex-boyfriend as of Friday morning.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.