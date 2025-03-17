Woman killed in murder-suicide was ‘cherished mother,’ aspiring nurse

The Clark County coroner’s office identified 25-year-old Katy Jaramillo as the woman who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday.

A woman killed in what Las Vegas police described as a murder-suicide on Saturday was a “cherished mother” and aspiring nurse, according to a GoFundMe page created in her honor.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified 25-year-old Katy Jaramillo as the woman who was killed. That night, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to a home in the 700 block of North Bruce Street after receiving reports of a woman shot.

While approaching the home, officers heard the sound of a gunshot from inside the house, police said. Once inside, they found a man, who the coroner later identified as Juan Reyes-Mora, and Jaramillo suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

An investigation suggested that Reyes-Mora shot Jaramillo after a fight broke out, then later took his own life by turning the gun on himself, Lt. Robert Price said.

The two had been in a long-term relationship that had recently ended, and Jaramillo was at the house for child visitation reasons, Price added.

An online fundraiser posted to GoFundMe shared that Jaramillo had three sons, ages 4, 6 and 8. The post asked friends, family, and others to support her family in covering the cost of her funeral.

“She loved [her sons] more than anything and would do anything for they were her world,” Lily Jaramillo, a relative, said on the GoFundMe page, “She also left behind all her dreams as she wanted to become a registered nurse. She was one of a kind soul, smart, kind, and funny, who now rests with her dad in heaven.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.