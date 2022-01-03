Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident

Her death was one of two on Friday linked to two suspects the Metropolitan Police Department later arrested on murder counts.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate a robbery and shooting in the parking garage of the the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby make their initial appearances on suspected murder charges at Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 66-year-old woman killed during an attempted robbery Friday afternoon in a Fashion Show Mall parking garage was a Hawaii resident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Clarice Yamaguchi of Waipahu on the island of Oahu died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck, the coroner’s office said.

Her death was one of two deadly shootings that police linked to two suspects the Metropolitan Police Department later arrested on murder counts.

A few hours after Yamaguchi was shot, officers were summoned to a parking garage at Palace Station, where a man in his 50s was killed during another robbery attempt, police said.

The man, who had not been identified by the coroner’s office Monday, also died at UMC, police said.

The crime scenes are about 2 miles apart.

Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, both of whom appeared in court Saturday, remained held without bail Monday at the Clark County Detention Center.

“Detectives determined Carter and Ruby had entered the parking garages with the intent to commit a robbery,” police wrote in a news release. “Detectives are currently reviewing their connection to other events.”

The suspects were next due in court Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about these shootings is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.