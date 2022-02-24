Woman killed in northeast Las Vegas apartment identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in northeast Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in northeast Las Vegas.

Vankeedra Johnson, 29, died Monday at University Medical Center from gunshot wounds of the torso, the coroner’s office ruled.

Johnson was shot Monday around 10 a.m. at an apartment on the 4200 block of Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

A man who was involved in a domestic quarrel with the woman was briefly detained but later released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.