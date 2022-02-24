52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Woman killed in northeast Las Vegas apartment identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 3:55 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a woman killed in northeast Las Vegas.

Vankeedra Johnson, 29, died Monday at University Medical Center from gunshot wounds of the torso, the coroner’s office ruled.

Johnson was shot Monday around 10 a.m. at an apartment on the 4200 block of Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

A man who was involved in a domestic quarrel with the woman was briefly detained but later released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
2
Police provide details on boy’s body being found in freezer
Police provide details on boy’s body being found in freezer
3
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
5
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST