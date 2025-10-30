Woman killed in shooting near downtown Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead late Wednesday night near downtown.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead late Wednesday night near downtown Las Vegas.

According to Lt. Steve Riback, the incident occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2100 block of Fremont, near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue.

In a text message Wednesday night, Lt. David Watts said the incident occurred in front of a motel.

Riback said that officers were “conducting proactive enforcement in the area when they heard gunshots.”

Police responded to the area and located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Riback. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Riback said there were “multiple witnesses and persons on scene that homicide detectives are trying to determine their involvement with the incident.”

Riback noted that they believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.