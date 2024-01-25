Woman killed in southwest valley stabbing identified

A woman was found stabbed to death in the southwest valley.

(Getty Images)

A 33-year-old woman who was killed Thursday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Breyanna Sotomayor, of Las Vegas, died of multiple causes including sharp force injuries, blunt force injuries and strangulation, according to the coroner’s office.

Medical crews were called just before 8:45 a.m. to the 8700 block of Tom Noon Avenue, near South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release, which didn’t identify Sotomayor by name.

Sotomayor was found suffering from injuries including an apparent stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.