92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Woman killed in suspected murder-suicide identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of two people killed in a suspected murder-suicide Monday in northwest Las Vegas.

Desiray Saona, 27, of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the back and chest, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Around 3:50 p.m. Monday, police found a couple dead in an apartment in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, police said.

Saona was found with a man in his 20s. Police said they were dating. The man’s identity was pending.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
2
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
3
Raiders cancel last day of OTAs
Raiders cancel last day of OTAs
4
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home
5
Bail reduced for Hells Angels members charged in highway shooting
Bail reduced for Hells Angels members charged in highway shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST