Woman killed in suspected murder-suicide identified

Desiray Saona, 27, of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the back and chest, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of two people killed in a suspected murder-suicide Monday in northwest Las Vegas.

Desiray Saona, 27, of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the back and chest, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Around 3:50 p.m. Monday, police found a couple dead in an apartment in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, police said.

Saona was found with a man in his 20s. Police said they were dating. The man’s identity was pending.

