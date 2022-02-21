Woman killed, man detained, in northeast Las Vegas shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a Monday morning slaying in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was slain Monday morning outside a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man “believed to be the suspect” was being questioned by homicide detectives, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Gunshot-detection technology, ShotSpotter, alerted Metro about shots fired about 10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Around the same time, a 911 caller said they had seen a man and a woman in a “domestic argument” before the man opened fire, Spencer said.

The woman, who was hit once, died at University Medical Center, said Spencer, noting that they detained a man in the area.

There were “a lot of moving” parts in the investigation, which was “still early on,” Spencer said a couple hours after the slaying.

The Nellis Gardens Apartments remained partially cordoned off by yellow police tape Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.