Woman killed outside North Las Vegas convenience store identified

Abigail Fischl, 18, was shot Saturday night at the store near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway, police said. She later died during surgery at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A woman who was shot to death in North Las Vegas on Saturday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Abigail Fischl, 18, died during surgery at University Medical Center after she was shot near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway, police said.

Fischl and a friend were at a convenience store where they encountered two men, North Las Vegas police said. She was later shot as she sat in a Jeep’s passenger seat and her friend drove her to the hospital.

North Las Vegas police said Monday that they arrested Jamario Washington, 20, in the fatal shooting. Police are still looking for another man for questioning. Washington is being held in Las Vegas Detention Center and faces one count each of murder and attempted murder.

Las Vegas police initially responded to the hospital Saturday night, but later determined the shooting occurred in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police responded to a call of shots fired at Ann and Tropical earlier in the night, but could not find any victims.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.