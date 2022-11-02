Woman reported fear of daughter before slaying, calls show

A friend of the victim told police that Afaf Hassanen had often been afraid to go home because of her daughter, 28-year-old Hend Bustami, according to 911 calls released Wednesday.

The call came in to Las Vegas police dispatch at 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 26. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bouquet of flowers was left on the front lawn of 10190 June Flower Drive on Oct. 27, 2022, a day after Afaf Hussanen, 62, was killed. Hend Bustami, the woman's 28-year-old daughter, is accused of killing her. Photo by Brett Clarkson, Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hend Bustami (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman who police said was stabbed to death by her daughter told her friends several times that she was afraid of her daughter, according to audio released Wednesday.

Afaf Hassanen, 61, of Las Vegas was found dead just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 26 on the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Later that day, a friend called the Metropolitan Police Department to report the woman missing because she had not shown up for work. The friend told police that Hassanen had often been afraid to go home because of her daughter, 28-year-old Hend Bustami.

“She’s been saying that her daughter is threatening to kill her,” the woman told police. “When she called me last night going home, she was scared, and that was the last time I spoke to her.”

Bustami made an initial call at 2:34 a.m., alerting police to the killing. During the 90-second call, she told police “I think I killed my mommy,” and “I murdered her.”

Bustami was arrested less than three hours later in Barstow, California, after a license plate reader spotted her car driving south on Interstate 15, according to an arrest warrant application.

“While speaking with the officer, Hend stated an excited utterance stating that she killed her mother,” the documents alleged. “Apparent blood was observed on her clothing and Hend was the only occupant of the vehicle.”

Bustami said she broke a “table glass” over her mom’s head and cut her throat. She said she then used the glass shards to stab her mother several times, according to the police documents.

Bustami had not been extradited to Las Vegas to face charges as of Wednesday morning.

