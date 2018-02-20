Woman run down near Welcome to Las Vegas sign identified

Lisa Ann Gori, 52, died Saturday when her boyfriend backed over her after an argument, according to Las Vegas police.

The Clark County coroner has identified a woman killed Saturday night after her boyfriend allegedly ran over her with a car near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

She was 52-year-old Lisa Ann Gori, according to the coroner’s office.

Shortly before 9:20 p.m., Gori and her boyfriend, John Treese, were arguing inside of a parked Honda Odyssey because she wanted to drive, police said.

When the argument escalated, police said, Gori got out of the vehicle and began walking on the median at the intersection of Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South. Witnesses told police the Honda then accelerated in reverse, striking her.

The car stopped once it reached the opposite side of the street, police said.

Gori’s cause and manner of death were pending with the coroner’s office Tuesday morning.

Treese, 39, was booked early Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces one count of open murder in connection with Gori’s death.

