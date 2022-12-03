59°F
Homicides

Woman seen being physically beaten prior to death identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 4:55 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near East Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street on ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near East Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office this week identified the woman whose Saturday night death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the coroner, Jashmine Wilson, 29, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

At around 5:30 p.m. police responded to East Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street after witnesses reported that a woman was being physically beaten by a man who then forced the woman into a red SUV.

About an hour later, police were notified by Sunrise that a woman who had been dropped off had later died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman was dropped off in the same vehicle seen near Tropicana and Tamarus early in the evening.

Her cause and manner of death were still pending as of Friday afternoon.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

