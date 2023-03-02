Woman sentenced to prison in death of 5-year-old daughter

Kemaya Taylor pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Kemaya Taylor, who pled guilty but mentally ill in the death of her 5-year-old daughter Nyomi Coleman, looks on as Kevin Coleman, the father, speaks during sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marisa Brown, right, the grandmother of 5-year-old Nyomi Coleman, who died in a hot house with no air conditioning, comforts her son, Kevin Coleman, as the sentence of Kemaya Taylor, who pled guilty but mentally ill in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, is handed down at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kemaya Taylor, who pled guilty but mentally ill in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, stands alongside public defender David Lopez-Negrete before being sentenced at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marisa Brown, the grandmother of 5-year-old Nyomi Coleman, who died in a hot house with no air conditioning, speaks during sentencing for Kemaya Taylor, who pled guilty but mentally ill in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kemaya Taylor, who pled guilty but mentally ill in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, looks on before being sentenced at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kevin Coleman, the father of 5-year-old Nyomi Coleman, who died in a hot house with no air conditioning, speaks during sentencing for Kemaya Taylor, who pled guilty but mentally ill in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kandra Brown, the aunt of 5-year-old Nyomi Coleman, who died in a hot house with no air conditioning, speaks during sentencing for Kemaya Taylor, who pled guilty but mentally ill in the death of her daughter, Coleman, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman who left her 5-year-old daughter inside a hot, locked bedroom, leading to the girl’s death, was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Kemaya Taylor, 25, pleaded guilty but mentally ill last month to second-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Her two daughters, 5 and 2, were found in a hot, locked upstairs bedroom on June 28, 2021, in the family’s home near East Pyle Avenue and South Maryland Parkway. Police said the 5-year-old, Nyomi Coleman, had been dead for an extended period of time.

“About a month ago, she started telling us, ‘My sister is sleeping’,” the girl’s aunt, Kandra Coleman, said Thursday. “She was locked in the room with her sister while she was sleeping, but she was dead and she doesn’t know the difference. So it’s hard to explain to a 3-year-old.”

Taylor declined to speak during her sentencing hearing before District Judge Tierra Jones.

The child’s father, Kevin Coleman, told the judge that he was still confused why Taylor did not seek help.

“She’s always had the support and the help that she’s needed,” Coleman said. “My family has always been there, always been a call away. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Coleman’s mother, Marisa Brown, said Nyomi’s sister asks about Nyomi every day.

“She should still be here,” Brown said through tears. “There’s no reason why she should not be here. She was only 5 years old.”

Jones sentenced Taylor to 10-25 years in prison, following along with a plea agreement. By pleading mentally ill, Taylor also was ordered to undergo mental health treatment behind bars.

“We have to go to a graveyard to include her in ceremonies, and that’s not fair,” Kandra Coleman said during the hearing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.