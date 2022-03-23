53°F
Woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend after reporting break-in

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2022 - 6:00 am
 
Updated March 23, 2022 - 7:33 am
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue. (Glenn Puit)
A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend after she had called 911 to report that he was breaking into her house early Wednesday, Las Vegas police said.

Police said the shooting took place on the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the woman was in the house with her boyfriend and three small children when she called police to report that her ex-boyfriend was breaking into the house.

Spencer said the man left the house when he saw the woman was armed but returned shortly armed with a gun. He held the gun to the head of the woman’s boyfriend, and she fired one shot, killing the ex-boyfriend, Spencer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

