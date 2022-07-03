98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Woman shoots, kills man who stabbed boyfriend at 7-Eleven, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2022 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated July 2, 2022 - 7:28 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, Ju ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, Ju ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, Ju ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, Ju ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, Ju ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, Ju ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A woman fatally shot a man who stabbed her boyfriend outside a 7-Eleven in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred at 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., near Western Avenue, around 4 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin. The man died at University Medical Center.

While the woman went inside the 7-Eleven, her boyfriend got into an altercation with a homeless man in front of the store. The homeless man pulled a knife out of a bag and stabbed the unarmed boyfriend, according to Metro Lt. Dave Valenta.

He said the woman came out of the store as her boyfriend was being stabbed and pulled out a firearm and shot the other man one time.

The couple left the scene in a car but were stopped on Interstate 15 by law enforcement and are in custody. Valenta would not say if anyone would be arrested or charged.

“Still got to review video, still got to talk to witnesses to confirm exactly what we have before making decisions as far as who’s at fault, who’s going to be an arrest, any sort of claims such as that,” Valenta said.

The man who was stabbed suffered minor injuries and did not have to go to the hospital. The woman was not injured, according to Valenta.

“That’s definitely something we’re going to ask, but I can’t give you that answer at this time,” Valenta said when asked about why the couple left the scene.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
2
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
3
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
4
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
5
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas man now a suspect in 2 homicides
By Glenn Puit and David Wilson / RJ

Las Vegas police say a man arrested in an east Las Vegas slaying is now a suspect in a second homicide in the same neighborhood.