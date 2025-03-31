Woman shot, killed at apartment in North Las Vegas

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment in North Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was fatally shot at an apartment in North Las Vegas on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:43 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Commerce Street.

Arriving officers found an woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect involved in the homicide fled the scene prior to police arriving.

The identification of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.