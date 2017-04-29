Woman shot, killed Friday in North Las Vegas is identified

North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at 3301 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday, April 28, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman who was shot and killed Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

Raneisha Dejhanae Smith, 26-year-old North Las Vegas resident, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest about 3:20 a.m. on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near East Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas officer Ann Cavaricci said. The Clark County Coroner has ruled her death a h0micide.

Smith was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

Officers learned during the investigation that a 25-year-old man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He also was taken to UMC; at 9 a.m., he was in stable condition, Cavaricci said.

Investigators said the man and Smith were on an apartment balcony before the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

