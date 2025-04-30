Woman shot, killed in Henderson Wednesday morning, police say

Man who killed Las Vegas elderly couple gets 24 years to life; bodies found in storage unit

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left a woman dead, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Imperia Drive just before 10 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers arriving at the scene located a deceased woman and a man with a handgun.

Authorities said that police attempted to communicate with the armed man for approximately 40 minutes.

“The male then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was immediately transported to a local area hospital in critical condition,” the department said in a news release. “This was not an officer-involved shooting.”

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.