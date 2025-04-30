84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Woman shot, killed in Henderson Wednesday morning, police say

A Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Witness’ dies after shooting near Las Vegas airport; 1st victim identified
Police tape marks a crime scene, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Man stabbed on Las Vegas sidewalk, left blood trail, police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigators inspect the scene of a fatal stabbing on the 1400 b ...
Stabbing near Boulevard Mall leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Man who killed Las Vegas elderly couple gets 24 years to life; bodies found in storage unit
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 11:36 am
 

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left a woman dead, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Imperia Drive just before 10 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers arriving at the scene located a deceased woman and a man with a handgun.

Authorities said that police attempted to communicate with the armed man for approximately 40 minutes.

“The male then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was immediately transported to a local area hospital in critical condition,” the department said in a news release. “This was not an officer-involved shooting.”

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES