Woman shot, killed in northwest Las Vegas

The shooting took place in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was shot and killed in northwest Las Vegas late Thursday, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at around 11:15 p.m. that the investigation is in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.

Metro Lt. Greg Everett confirmed a shooting had occurred and that a woman had died. He said North Torrey Pines Drive is closed north of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.