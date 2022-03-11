Woman shot, killed in northwest Las Vegas
The shooting took place in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.
A woman was shot and killed in northwest Las Vegas late Thursday, police said.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at around 11:15 p.m. that the investigation is in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.
Metro Lt. Greg Everett confirmed a shooting had occurred and that a woman had died. He said North Torrey Pines Drive is closed north of West Lake Mead Boulevard.
No further information was available.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.