Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified

A neighborhood where a woman was fatally shot Sunday night while walking near Southern Highlands is shown on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A woman was fatally shot Sunday night while walking near Southern Highlands.

Officers were called at 8:57 p.m. to the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman was walking in the residential neighborhood when someone shot her from inside a vehicle driving by. The shooter drove off.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Shawna McCowan, 43, died within an hour at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso and neck.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

For one neighbor, the shooting was too close to home.

“This is not the kind of neighborhood where we typically have that kind of thing,” said Warren Mack, whose house sits directly in front of where the shooting occurred. “Nothing like this has happened before … It’s a horrifying thing to happen to somebody.”

Mack said he and his wife left their home at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday, and when he came back at about 9:10 p.m., the entire street was blocked off and his home had multiple bullet holes in it.

“The archway got shot and the garage, and (the bullet) went in through the front of the garage and out the side of the garage,” Mack said. “(I’m) largely grateful that we weren’t home.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Justin Razavi contributed to this article.