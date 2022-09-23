Woman shot to death in east Las Vegas

A woman was fatally shot after an argument with another woman Friday morning in east Las Vegas.

Police investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on the 4400 block of Dennis Way in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 7:23 a.m. to the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near South Mountain Vista Street and East Harmon Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.

Price said a woman in her early 30s went to the home of a woman in her late 20s and the two began arguing. The woman who lived at the house came outside and fired one shot, striking the older woman.

The woman in her early 30s, who did not live in the neighborhood, died at the scene.

Price said the woman who was shot was giving a statement to police and she was not yet under arrest.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-

Journal staff writer Jimmy Romo contributed to this report.