90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Homicides

Woman shot to death in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 9:49 am
 
Updated September 23, 2022 - 12:39 pm
Police investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on the 4400 block of Dennis Way in Las Ve ...
Police investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on the 4400 block of Dennis Way in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was fatally shot after an argument with another woman Friday morning in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:23 a.m. to the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near South Mountain Vista Street and East Harmon Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.

Price said a woman in her early 30s went to the home of a woman in her late 20s and the two began arguing. The woman who lived at the house came outside and fired one shot, striking the older woman.

The woman in her early 30s, who did not live in the neighborhood, died at the scene.

Price said the woman who was shot was giving a statement to police and she was not yet under arrest.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-

Journal staff writer Jimmy Romo contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Another example of history repeating itself
CARTOONS: Another example of history repeating itself
2
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
3
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
4
‘Adapt or give up’: Southern Nevadans forced to adjust as inflation rises
‘Adapt or give up’: Southern Nevadans forced to adjust as inflation rises
5
NV Energy: Expect a higher bill next month
NV Energy: Expect a higher bill next month
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST