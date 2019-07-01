Woman shot to death last week in Henderson identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old woman who police believe was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Henderson.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Noah Hadley (Henderson Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old woman who police believe was shot and killed by her boyfriend last week in Henderson.

About 11:10 p.m. Thursday, Henderson police were called to the 600 block of Monument Point Street, located inside a gated community near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive. There, they found Amelia Claypool suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest, according to the coroner’s office.

She was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later at Henderson Hospital, the coroner’s office said, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

On Friday, the Henderson Police Department announced that her boyfriend, 18-year-old Noah Ray Hadley, had been arrested on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. But the department has not said how Hadley was identified as the suspect.

He remained held without bail Monday at the Henderson Detention Center awaiting his arraignment Tuesday morning, records show.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.