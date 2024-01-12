38°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Woman sought in connection with deadly December shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 9:29 am
 
Yesenia Maldonado (Metropolitan Police Department)
Yesenia Maldonado (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman in connection with a December shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley in which the victim recently died.

Yesenia Maldonado is being sought for questioning, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting occurred Dec. 23 on the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard. The male victim was taken to a hospital. Police were notified that the victim died Jan. 4.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
3
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
4
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
5
Casino chip thief could be added to Nevada’s ‘black book’
Casino chip thief could be added to Nevada’s ‘black book’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Man killed in shooting at northwest valley apartment complex
Man killed in shooting at northwest valley apartment complex
Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Coroner IDs man killed in northwest Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs man killed in northwest Las Vegas apartment
Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide
Suspect sought after man shot in central valley
Suspect sought after man shot in central valley