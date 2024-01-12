Woman sought in connection with deadly December shooting

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

Yesenia Maldonado (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman in connection with a December shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley in which the victim recently died.

Yesenia Maldonado is being sought for questioning, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting occurred Dec. 23 on the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard. The male victim was taken to a hospital. Police were notified that the victim died Jan. 4.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

