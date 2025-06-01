Police: Woman stabbed to death by roommate’s son in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said a woman was fatally stabbed by her roommate’s son in Sunrise Manor Saturday evening.

Las Vegas police said a woman was fatally stabbed by her roommate’s son in east Las Vegas Saturday evening.

Officers found the woman suffering from apparent stab wounds inside an apartment in the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, near the Intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Officers later found the suspect, 34-year-old Mason Mireles near the apartment and he was taken into custody.

Detectives learned that the woman and a roommate lived together in the apartment and the roommate “allowed her son, Mireles to visit,” police said.

During the visit, Mireles left the apartment and returned “a short time later acting strange,” before he produced a knife, yelled at the victim and stabbed her “multiple” times, police said.

Police said Mireles was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

