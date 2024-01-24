Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail

A woman accused in a deadly east Las Vegas shooting a week ago turned herself in to authorities Tuesday.

Shaleece Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman accused in a deadly east Las Vegas shooting a week ago turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Shaleece Brown, 33, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, child abuse and burglary, jail logs show.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Jan. 17 on the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive, a neighborhood near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

A man who had been shot died at the scene, according to police.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified him as Kyle Dotson, 34.

Police said the shooting occurred during a quarrel between multiple people inside a house.

“All suspects fled the area before officers’ arrival,” police wrote in a news release.

Records show that Brown, who turned herself in at the jail, is being held without bail, and is next due in court Feb. 7.

Additional details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.