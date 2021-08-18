97°F
Homicides

Woman suspected of fatally shooting man in Henderson, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 7:52 pm
 
Lucretia Smith (Henderson Police Department)
Lucretia Smith (Henderson Police Department)

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal Monday shooting in Henderson that left a man dead.

Lucretia Smith, 28, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of murder, police said. Jail records show that she is being held without bail.

Officers and firefighters responded to the 500 block of Chelsea Drive just after noon on Monday and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after relatives have been notified.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

