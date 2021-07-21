Woman suspected of killing 2 Henderson children arrested in Arizona

A woman suspected of killing two Henderson children who were found dead Monday was arrested Tuesday in Bullhead City, Arizona, on murder charges.

Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)

A woman suspected of killing two Henderson children who were found dead Monday was arrested Tuesday in Arizona on murder charges.

Jovan Trevino, 33, was arrested at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, according to a statement Tuesday from Bullhead City police.

It’s unclear why Trevino was taken into custody at a hospital. Further information was not immediately available.

Trevino is awaiting extradition to Nevada to face two counts of murder, Bullhead City police said.

Henderson Justice Court records obtained Wednesday show that Trevino is suspected in the killing of a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy found dead Monday on the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place. Her relationship to the children was not immediately known.

Officers were initially called to the location at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a medical emergency. When first responders arrived, the children were “beyond assistance” and pronounced dead at the scene, Henderson police said, describing their deaths as suspicious.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that their deaths were being investigated as homicides.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the children or determined their cause and manner of death as of Wednesday morning.

Trevino has two children, court records show. A March custody filing identified them as Gihanna Fox, 18-months-old at the time, and Christopher Fox III, 4.

Records show Trevino asked for full custody of her children in the filing against their father, Christopher Fox. She cited a history of domestic violence, records show.

In the filing, she also cited multiple protection orders previously filed against Fox, records show. The couple lived together but were not married. The case remained open as of Wednesday.

Criminal records show Fox was charged on Oct. 4 with a third offense of violating a protection order. He pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in the case on Sept. 21, according to district court documents.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.