Woman suspected of killing man, shooting self still in hospital

A woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in the east valley early Monday before shooting herself still was hospitalized Wednesday.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in an east valley neighborhood near Sacramento Drive and Sunrise Avenue on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alisha Rucker, 20, shot herself just before 8:15 a.m. Monday as Nevada Highway Patrol troopers cornered her car in a gas station parking lot at West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue, officials said. She was taken to University Medical Center, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to the 100 block of Sacramento Drive about 5:15 a.m. when neighbors reported hearing gunshots after an argument between a man and a woman. Police say Rucker shot Las Vegas resident Darin King, 27, in the face. He died at the scene.

Rucker, who investigators say was an acquaintance of King’s, fled before officers arrived, police said. Highway Patrol dispatchers received a call about 7:40 a.m. of a reckless vehicle that matched the description of her car.

Troopers cornered the vehicle at the gas station and were ready to treat the incident as a barricade situation until Rucker shot herself at 8:12 a.m., police said.

100 block of Sacramento Drive, las vegas, nv