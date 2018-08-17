Woman whose body was found behind Las Vegas Strip resort ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman whose body was found behind a parking garage at Tahiti Village early Wednesday.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bailley Olivia Short’s body was found by security officers around 2:40 a.m. between a parking garage and boiler room at the resort, located at 7200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

Security found Short’s body after a guest reported hearing a gunshot, Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time. Detectives could not locate witnesses to the shooting, but were reviewing surveillance video from the resort to try to identify the shooter.

Short’s cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office Friday morning.

Spencer said the woman did not appear to be a guest at the resort. Witnesses saw her walk onto the property carrying a purse before she was shot, he said.

Short’s death marks the 109th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 130th within Clark County.

7200 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada. 89119