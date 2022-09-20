85°F
jeff_german
Homicides

Woman’s body found near UNLV; homicide detectives investigating

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 9:30 am
 
(Getty Images)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Tuesday near UNLV.

Officers discovered the body of a female near East Flamingo Road and Algonquin Drive, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stewart.

Further information was not immediately available. Metro has scheduled a briefing for 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

