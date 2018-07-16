Woman’s staircase death in Las Vegas hotel ruled as homicide

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who police say was pushed down a flight of stairs during a domestic dispute at an extended stay hotel early Friday.

The coroner’s office has determined that 24-year-old Kimberly Olivia Johnson died from blunt force head trauma after being pushed down a flight of stairs at the Siegel Suites, 5230 E. Craig Road. The office deemed her death a homicide, and she was pronounced dead at the University Medical Center.

The woman’s 24-year-old boyfriend, Dion L. Stanley, was arrested in connection with Johnson’s death and now faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. He was being held Monday in the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail, jail records showed.

Police responded to the hotel just before 3:05 a.m. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said investigators determined that Stanley pushed Johnson down the staircase.

Johnson’s death marked the 112th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 92nd investigated by Metro, records maintained by the Review-Journal show.

