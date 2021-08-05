Women found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two women who were found dead Tuesday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel near the Strip.

Las Vegas police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a room at Palms Place near the Strip on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Josie Tyler-Montgomery, 39, was shot and killed by her wife, 39-year-old April Montgomery, at the Palms Place hotel, 4381 W. Flamingo Road, the coroner’s office said. Tyler-Montgomery’s death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head.

April Montgomery’s death was ruled a suicide due to a gunshot wound of the head, with other signification conditions of sharp force injuries of the upper extremities, the coroner’s office said.

Clark County online records indicate the two women were married in May 2020.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said hotel security found the two women dead in a hotel room at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe the women died within 12 hours of the discovery, Spencer said. Metro had not received any reports of gunshots at the hotel.

Further information was not immediately available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.