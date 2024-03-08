Women killed in convenience store shooting identified

Rona Ah-Foon and Summer Lange, both 29, died Tuesday after a shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Metro investigators shield the body of a shooting victim Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified two women killed in a southeast Las Vegas convenience store shooting.

Police responded to Pocket Change, a convenience store near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, where two women and a man had been shot.

The women, Rona Ah-Foon and Summer Lange, both 29, later died, according to the coroner.

A man in his 20s was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said Tuesday that a man on a bicycle rode to the store before firing at the business and riding away. Johansson said police believed that one of the victims knew the shooter and described the shooting as possibly targeted.

Court records show an arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Manuel on two counts of open murder and a count of attempted murder.

As of Friday morning, no arrest had been made.

