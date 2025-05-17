Young male dies in North Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas woman gets life in prison in what DA calls ‘worst’ child homicide

A young male died in a shooting Friday night in North Las Vegas.

The shooting happened at 5:06 p.m. in the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The North Las Vegas Police Department, in a statement, said “officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North in response to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.”

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The suspect or suspects involved in this homicide fled the area before officers’ arrival,” police said.