Young male dies in North Las Vegas shooting
A young male died in a shooting Friday night in North Las Vegas.
The shooting happened at 5:06 p.m. in the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.
The North Las Vegas Police Department, in a statement, said “officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North in response to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.”
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The suspect or suspects involved in this homicide fled the area before officers’ arrival,” police said.