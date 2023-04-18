I-15 closures follow police chase with armed robbery suspect
After learning a person’s vehicle was stolen, officers then tracked down the vehicle, resulting in a chase that ended with a crash on I-15 Northbound just before the Sahara exit.
A police pursuit of an alleged armed robber Monday afternoon ended with the suspect shooting himself, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
At 12:13 p.m., Metro police officers responded to the 8100 block of Blue Diamond Road for a report of an armed robbery, and learned that a person’s vehicle was stolen. The officers then tracked down the vehicle, resulting in a vehicle chase that ended with a crash on I-15 Northbound before the Sahara Exit, according to a Metro news release.
Police said the suspect shot himself before officers could take him into custody. His condition was unclear.
I-15 Northbound from Spring Mountain Road to Sahara Avenue was closed immediately following the crash, but reopened within a few hours.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
