I-15 closures follow police chase with armed robbery suspect

After learning a person’s vehicle was stolen, officers then tracked down the vehicle, resulting in a chase that ended with a crash on I-15 Northbound just before the Sahara exit.

A police pursuit of an alleged armed robber Monday afternoon ended with the suspect shooting himself, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At 12:13 p.m., Metro police officers responded to the 8100 block of Blue Diamond Road for a report of an armed robbery, and learned that a person’s vehicle was stolen. The officers then tracked down the vehicle, resulting in a vehicle chase that ended with a crash on I-15 Northbound before the Sahara Exit, according to a Metro news release.

Police said the suspect shot himself before officers could take him into custody. His condition was unclear.

I-15 Northbound from Spring Mountain Road to Sahara Avenue was closed immediately following the crash, but reopened within a few hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

