72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

I-15 closures follow police chase with armed robbery suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 9:51 pm
 
Traffic is seen on Interstate 15 near the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, April 17, 2023. (RTC ca ...
Traffic is seen on Interstate 15 near the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, April 17, 2023. (RTC cameras)

A police pursuit of an alleged armed robber Monday afternoon ended with the suspect shooting himself, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At 12:13 p.m., Metro police officers responded to the 8100 block of Blue Diamond Road for a report of an armed robbery, and learned that a person’s vehicle was stolen. The officers then tracked down the vehicle, resulting in a vehicle chase that ended with a crash on I-15 Northbound before the Sahara Exit, according to a Metro news release.

Police said the suspect shot himself before officers could take him into custody. His condition was unclear.

I-15 Northbound from Spring Mountain Road to Sahara Avenue was closed immediately following the crash, but reopened within a few hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
2
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
3
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
4
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Slain woman was new doctor who graduated from UNLV
Slain woman was new doctor who graduated from UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
WWII veteran, 101, dies weeks after crash involving robbery suspect
WWII veteran, 101, dies weeks after crash involving robbery suspect
‘Going after these racers’: Metro hails success of RAID team
‘Going after these racers’: Metro hails success of RAID team
Police: Suspect in custody after woman’s central Las Vegas killing
Police: Suspect in custody after woman’s central Las Vegas killing
Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex
Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Woman sought in recent robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Woman sought in recent robberies across Las Vegas Valley