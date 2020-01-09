I-15 lanes reopened at Nevada-California stateline

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 reopened Thursday afternoon after a roughly 20-hour closure caused by what California authorities described as a “lethal force encounter” with a murder suspect near Primm.

Police work the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting south of Primm on northbound Interstate 15 , Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Motorists are stuck on northbound Interstate 15 ahead of where the police are working the scene of a fatal officer involved shooting south of Primm, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The suspect's car at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting south of Primm on northbound Interstate 15, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police work the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting south of Primm on northbound Interstate 15 , Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police work the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting south of Primm on northbound Interstate 15 , Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 reopened Thursday afternoon after a roughly 20-hour closure caused by what California authorities described as a “lethal force encounter” with a murder suspect near Primm.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday that the northbound lanes were shut down at Nipton Road, about 13 miles south of Primm, because of the incident. The closure left many motorists stranded on the interstate, forcing them to take alternate routes to reach Southern Nevada.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that their officers were dispatched to the Tehachapi area, about 200 miles southeast of Primm, to conduct a welfare check around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a dead 55-year-old woman “with traumatic injuries.”

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the woman as Guadalupe Adams, and said they are investigating her cause and manner of death.

Early in their investigation they identified a person of interest and shared the information with nearby agencies, the release said. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said their deputies were notified at 4:43 p.m. “to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous murder suspect driving a silver 2017 Nissan that was possibly in the Baker area.”

The Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Thursday morning that deputies and officers from the California and Nevada highway patrols located the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of northbound I-15, south of the state line.

“As the officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “The unidentified suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Homicide detectives from San Bernardino were at the scene conducting an investigation.

“Detectives are processing evidence at the scene and attempting to positively identify the suspect,” the news release stated.

Southbound lanes of I-15 also were initially closed because of the shooting but have since reopened.

Update. Estimated time of opening now later this afternoon. Use I-40 or other routes for detour. Avoid travel northbound 15 if possible and wait until it reopens. https://t.co/TsyKLzMu6o — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 9, 2020

Frustrated motorists

Many motorists stranded on the interstate were frustrated with what they described as a lack of communication from law enforcement at the scene.

Montgomery Granito of Los Angeles said he and his family were driving from Southern California to Nevada when they came upon the road closure Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes.

He said he waited with his family in their vehicle for nearly seven hours at the roadblock until finally learning that, at an exit miles earlier, traffic was being diverted to Nipton Road, offering a long route around the scene to reach Nevada.

Granito said he and other motorists were never told about the traffic diversion by law enforcement. He said he finally crossed the median to the southbound lanes, then headed back to an exit they had already passed to get around the roadblock. He estimated between 30 to 60 vehicles sat unnecessarily at the road block all night and many were still there when he left Thursday morning.

“They never interacted with us. They never talked to us,” Granito said. “I’m on Twitter trying to get some news. … I’m still tweeting with people who are stranded there now.”

Another motorist, Kevin Shea, expressed similar frustrations. He said he was driving from Southern California to Las Vegas early Thursday and was never diverted off the interstate. He ended up stranded on I-15 for more than an hour. He, too, expressed frustration with the lack of communication from law enforcement.

“Google maps indicated there was a 24-minute delay,” Shea said. “There were not any closures at the last major intersection so we could turn around and be rerouted. I got sent on I-15 north and got stuck in a 12-mile backup. People in front of me has been here for 12 hours. It could cause medical issues, nutrition issues.”

