I-15 reopened after barricade suspect arrested in south Las Vegas

A stretch of Interstate 15 in the south valley was closed for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon after a barricade situation involving a vehicle.

A stretch of Interstate 15 in the south valley was closed Wednesday afternoon because of police activity. (RTC Traffic Camera)

A stretch of Interstate 15 in the south valley was closed for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon after a barricade situation involving a vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it had the suspect in custody in an email at 2:39 p.m.

I-15 had been closed in both directions at Silverado Ranch Boulevard since at least 1:23 p.m.

It is not yet known what precipitated the standoff.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.