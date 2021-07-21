102°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Crime

I-15 reopened after barricade suspect arrested in south Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2021 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2021 - 2:50 pm
A stretch of Interstate 15 in the south valley was closed Wednesday afternoon because of police ...
A stretch of Interstate 15 in the south valley was closed Wednesday afternoon because of police activity. (RTC Traffic Camera)

A stretch of Interstate 15 in the south valley was closed for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon after a barricade situation involving a vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it had the suspect in custody in an email at 2:39 p.m.

I-15 had been closed in both directions at Silverado Ranch Boulevard since at least 1:23 p.m.

It is not yet known what precipitated the standoff.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
2
Bruno Mars postpones weekend shows on the Strip
Bruno Mars postpones weekend shows on the Strip
3
Frontier Airlines adding 5 nonstop routes out of McCarran airport
Frontier Airlines adding 5 nonstop routes out of McCarran airport
4
6-time WSOP bracelet winner Layne Flack dies at 52
6-time WSOP bracelet winner Layne Flack dies at 52
5
Former Fontainebleau to open in 2023, says Marriott
Former Fontainebleau to open in 2023, says Marriott
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST