‘I am a public official’: New video shows Robert Telles after 2020 arrest

New Las Vegas police body camera footage shows what happened after the public administrator was arrested on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest in March 2020.

Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German on Sept. 2, is seen being hauled off by one officer outside his home while speaking with slurred speech.

“You guys just want to take me down because I am a public official,” he said. “I did not touch anybody. I didn’t hurt anybody.”

Telles, now 45, was a year into his term as Clark County public administrator at the time.

His wife, Mae Ismael, had called 911 and reported that her husband was “going crazy.” She and her children had hidden in a room, according to a police report.

Telles grabbed her neck and hit her arm, according to the report. He also tried breaking things in the car on their way home from the Bellagio, where the fighting began.

The fighting continued at their house.

Ismael told police that Telles yelled “kill me!” Telles also grabbed his wife in a tight “bear hug” and did not let go until his children pried him away, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department refused to provide footage or audio of what transpired in the home, citing privacy concerns.

But Telles is seen and heard outside the home repeating that he is a public official and talking in expletives.

“Don’t do anything more stupid than you’ve already done, please,” an officer told him.

“Who the hell did I hit?” Telles said repeatedly. “Can anybody tell me who I hit?

Telles said his civil rights were being violated.

“I am so not like somebody who is embarrassed. I am a public official. I am not trying to be like an asshole or a jerk,” he told officers. “I would like to be re-elected.”

The footage shows Telles talking to police and reiterating his love for his family. He said he loved his wife and did not touch her.

“I love my family. I love my wife. You guys want to take me down, that’s all it is,” he said.

At one point, he expressed confusion about his wife’s decision to call police. He told the officer that he fights for his rights and would never hurt his wife.

“It may have something to do with how drunk you are,” the officer told him.

“I’ve been way drunker than this, chief,” Telles replied.

He then name-dropped someone he said worked at the detention center, stating that she would vouch for him.

“The way the domestic battery law is written, it doesn’t matter who vouches for you,” the officer said.

“I am not a batterer,” Telles replied.

In another exchange, he said: “I am a public official. I am not stupid enough to do any of that.”

